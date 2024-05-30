Thermo Fisher Scientific Updates Chromosomal Microarray Analysis Solutions to Comply with IVDR Regulation

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced today that the Applied Biosystems™ CytoScan™ Dx Assay and Applied Biosystems™ Chromosomal Analysis Suite (ChAS) Dx software now comply with In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations (IVDR) 2017/746 in the European Union. These compliance updates will enable cytogenetics testing laboratories to adapt to the latest medical device safety and efficacy frameworks and conformity assessments. “Thermo

