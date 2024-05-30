UK won’t order Grail’s cancer test for 1M people this year, a setback for divestiture plans

The UK’s National Health Service will wait until 2026 before deciding whether to roll out Grail’s cancer test to one million people, a setback for Illumina and its plan to divest the diagnostics company this year.

On Wednesday, the NHS said data from the first year of a three-year study were promising but not exceptional enough to justify a large order of Grail’s test, which is designed to detect 50 kinds of cancer in the bloodstream. Instead, the NHS will wait until the final results of the study in two years before making the call on a large-scale rollout.

The decision comes at a bad time for parent firm Illumina, which is trying to sell or spin out Grail, after antitrust regulators blew up the $8 billion deal. Grail had hoped that early results would convince the NHS to order tests this year,…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks