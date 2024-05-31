ASCO24: Novartis Leukemia Drug Beats Older Drugs in Phase III Readout

Pictured: Novartis’ logo outside its building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto

Novartis’ kinase inhibitor Scemblix aced a Phase III trial in chronic myeloid leukemia, as the Swiss pharma looks to bump up the third-line treatment into a first-line spot. Novartis on Friday presented the data at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago.

In the ASC4FIRST trial, Scemblix was pitted against current standard-of-care tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapies. Out of 405 patients, close to half received Scemblix and the other half were divided between Novartis’ own Gleevec and a stronger, second-generation TKI.

After 48 weeks, 68% of patients in the Scemblix arm achieved a major molecular response compared to 49% in the TKI arm, including both lines of treatment. A deep molecular response, often…

