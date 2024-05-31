Joe Jimenez and Mark Fishman target $400M for third fund after leaving Novartis

Former Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez and research leader Mark Fishman are fundraising again for their life sciences firm Aditum Bio, which in-licenses translational-stage drugs and sets up individual companies around them.

Aditum is raising its third fund with a target of $400 million, according to a Friday SEC filing. If the Oakland, CA-based firm secures that full target amount, it would be $150 million larger than its sophomore fund and about three times the size of its inaugural fund.

Jimenez hinted in an interview with Endpoints News last fall that Aditum would likely look at raising a bigger, third fund in 2024.

The move comes as established life sciences firms like Flagship, ARCH and Cormorant raise veteran funds. Others have recently unveiled their new funds, like Canadian firm Amplitude Ventures, Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks