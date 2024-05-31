Neurocrine CEO Kevin Gorman to retire after 32-year run; Bluebird picks up fifth CFO in three years

Kevin Gorman

After more than three decades at Neurocrine, CEO Kevin Gorman will retire later this year, handing the reins of the $13 billion neuroscience drugmaker over to Kyle Gano, a longtime business partner.

The CEO transition was announced Tuesday, with Gorman informing the board of his retirement plans on May 24. Gano, currently Neurocrine’s chief business development and strategy officer, will take over as CEO on Oct. 11 when Gorman retires.

Gorman’s lengthy tenure at Neurocrine included a classic boom-and-bust arc in biotech, but also an unlikely resurgence to reach the company’s current stable footing.

Founded in 1992, Neurocrine excited investors in the early 2000s with blockbuster hopes for a Pfizer-partnered sleep drug. By 2005, Neurocrine was worth $2.4 billion and had nearly 600 employees before the FDA twice rejected that drug in 2006 and 2007….

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks