BIO24 Kicks Off in San Diego as City’s Biotech Hub Gets Hit with Jobs Downturn

Pictured: Woman carrying box of office things/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

More than 18,000 attendees are expected at this week’s BIO International Convention in San Diego, billed as the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry. However, the biotech hub has seen better days amid a drop in life science–related jobs and R&D.

While San Diego remains a premier life sciences hub behind Boston and San Francisco, the market has been susceptible to economic headwinds in the sector including the availability of capital to fund growth.

Biocom California, a life science industry association, in its 2024 economic impact report revealed last month that the San Diego regional area had 75,816 total jobs in 2023, a 2.5% year-over-year decrease from 2022.

Miguel Motta, vice president of strategic operations and San Diego head at Biocom California, told BioSpace that some aspects that…

