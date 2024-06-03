MediciNova Announces Data from Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma Patients at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2024

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that MediciNova’s collaborator, Gilbert Youssef, M.D. at Harvard Medical School, Attending Physician, Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, presented new data and results of a Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma (GBM) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting 2024 held May 31- June 4th in Chicago, IL.

