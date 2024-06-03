Shionogi Expands Global Infectious Disease and Antimicrobial Research Operations to U.S. to Address Current and Emerging Health Threats

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter “Shionogi”) announced the company is responding to the urgent global need for additional antimicrobial research and development by establishing its first discovery laboratory in the U.S., in San Diego, California. Shionogi made the announcement during a panel discussion at BIO that convened top industry and public health leaders from the White House Offic

