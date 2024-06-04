Illumina board approves Grail spinoff

- Illumina’s board of directors has approved a spinoff of Grail, targeting June 24 as the date the cancer blood test maker will regain its independence.
- Illumina agreed to divest the business it bought for $8 billion in 2021 after facing pressure from U.S and European antitrust regulators and activist investor Carl Icahn. Illumina, which announced the approval Monday, will keep a 14.5% minority stake in Grail.
- Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda said multi-cancer early detection tests like Grail’s Galleri, which is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, have an uncertain future, and the divestment will allow Illumina to focus on its core business. “After the spinoff, we believe [Grail] will remain a cautionary tale in diagnostics for years to come,” wrote Souda.
Illumina, a genomics pioneer based in San Diego, first…
Click here to view original post
Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks