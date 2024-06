SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced that it has completed integration of its latest chemistry, XLEAP-SBS™, into all reagents for its NextSeq™ 1000 and NextSeq 2000 next-generation…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks