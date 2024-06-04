Illumina’s Board Votes to Spin Off Grail Instead of Selling Cancer Testing Firm

Pictured: Illumina’s headquarters in Silicon Valley/iStock, Sundry Photography

DNA sequencing company Illumina announced Monday that its board of directors has approved the spinoff of cancer diagnostics firm Grail .

The spinoff process will be completed on June 24, 2024, and Grail will be listed on the Nasdaq with the ticker symbol GRAL. Grail is also anticipated to start stock trades toward the end of June.

Illumina will retain a minority share of 14.5% of Grail. Shareholders also net one share of Grail’s common stock for every six Illumina shares they hold. No other details on the spinout were immediately available.

Monday’s announcement was a bit of a surprise as Illumina seemed to be on the path to selling Grail, as the European Commission approved Illumina’s “restorative measures” to Grail’s…

