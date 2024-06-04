Nalu PNS System Achieves Significant and Durable Pain Reduction, Meeting the Primary Endpoint of the COMFORT RCT Study

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nalu Medical Inc. (“Nalu”) revealed significant findings from a landmark clinical trial evaluating the Nalu Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System utilizing their proprietary micro-implantable pulse generator (micro-IPG™) to treat chronic pain patients. The Nalu COMFORT study is a post-market, multicenter, randomized, controlled trial (RCT) evaluating pain reduction and functional outcomes across a variety of peripheral pain targets. The primary endpoint wa

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks