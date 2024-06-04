Nalu PNS System Achieves Significant and Durable Pain Reduction, Meeting the Primary Endpoint of the COMFORT RCT Study

June 4, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on Nalu PNS System Achieves Significant and Durable Pain Reduction, Meeting the Primary Endpoint of the COMFORT RCT Study

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nalu Medical Inc. (“Nalu”) revealed significant findings from a landmark clinical trial evaluating the Nalu Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System utilizing their proprietary micro-implantable pulse generator (micro-IPG™) to treat chronic pain patients. The Nalu COMFORT study is a post-market, multicenter, randomized, controlled trial (RCT) evaluating pain reduction and functional outcomes across a variety of peripheral pain targets. The primary endpoint wa
Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks