Vilya raises $21M in Series A extension; Shionogi to build research center in San Diego

Plus, news about Immutep, Eisai and Iterum Therapeutics:

Computational biotech extends Series A: Vilya Therapeutics, a startup based in Seattle, added $21 million to its Series A, which it first unveiled in August 2022. Co-founded by Institute for Protein Design’s David Baker, the biotech has received funding from ARCH Venture Partners, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Menlo Ventures and Madrona. — Kyle LaHucik

Shionogi’s new research center: The Japanese drugmaker is building a new research facility in San Diego that will conduct antimicrobial resistance R&D for its subsidiary Qpex Biopharma. — Anna Brown

Immutep raises $100M for Ph3 lung cancer study: A spokesperson for the biotech said the company picked up $100 million to fund a Phase 3 clinical trial for its non-small cell lung cancer treatment. The TACTI-004 trial, which expects to enroll 750 patients, will investigate…

