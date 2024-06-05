Lilly exec says developing new therapies for lupus is ‘in scope’

Despite prior setbacks, Lilly executives said they’re pressing ahead with new research in lupus at a time when other companies are taking to cell therapy to crack the hard-to-treat disease.

Paul Klekotka, VP of medical immunology at Lilly, said in an interview at the company’s biotechnology hub in San Diego that Lilly was “not totally scared of lupus anymore” after getting a better sense of the high placebo response rates that occurred in past trials.

Paul Klekotka

“Lupus is in scope for us,” he confirmed via email.

There are no assets indicated for the disease in Lilly’s publicly available pipeline, though the company has completed a Phase 2 study testing a BTLA agonist in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, according to the federal clinical trials database. It has not yet disclosed the data from that trial.

“As long as the molecule…

