Lilly’s Zepbound Wins NICE Backing for Obese Patients With Very High BMI

Pictured: Lilly’s Biotechnology Center in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto

The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence on Tuesday recommended the use of Eli Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) for chronic weight management alongside dietary and lifestyle adjustments.

However, the institute—also known as NICE and which helps the National Health Service (NHS) decide what treatments to cover—endorsed the use of Zepbound only in those with body mass index (BMI) of at least 35 kg/m2 and with at least one weight-related comorbidity. NICE also recommended stopping treatment if patients fail to lose at least 5% of their initial body weight after six months.

“Clinical trial evidence suggests that tirzepatide with diet and exercise support is more effective compared with diet and exercise support alone,” NICE wrote…

