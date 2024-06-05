MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Prevention of Metastasis of Various Solid Cancer

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the prevention of metastasis in various cancers including pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and ovarian cancer.

