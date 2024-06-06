GSK acquires oligonucleotide drug startup Elsie

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback Listen to the article

British drugmaker GSK is investing further in nucleic acid drug development, reaching a deal to buy the San Diego-based Elsie Biotechnologies for as much as $50 million.

GSK announced the deal Thursday, almost one year after beginning a research collaboration around oligonucleotides with the private biotechnology company. Buying Elsie will give GSK full access to the company’s discovery and delivery technologies, fitting into GSK’s broader commitment to explore oligonucleotide drugs.

The acquisition comes about four months after GSK exercised an option to license Elsie’s platform for an undisclosed upfront payment.

Oligonucleotides are small strands of DNA or RNA that can be used to craft drugs that alter gene expression. They’re now a well-established class of medicines that some companies, like…

