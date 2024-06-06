GSK acquires tiny RNA startup Elsie, boosting its grand plans for developing RNA drugs

GSK is boosting its RNA ambitions, announcing Thursday it has acquired a small, privately held San Diego startup called Elsie Biotechnologies that the British drugmaker has been collaborating with for nearly a year.

GSK is paying as much as $50 million to acquire Elsie, in a deal made up of unspecified upfront and milestone payments. While small in size, the deal underlines GSK’s desire to become a key player in RNA-targeted therapies, with Elsie’s technology focused on identifying antisense oligonucleotides, which interfere or bind to RNA and shut down the production of disease-causing proteins. GSK believes the technology could help it explore beyond its current RNA-targeting programs against hepatitis B and fatty liver disease.

Tony Wood

“By bringing together Elsie’s expertise and our internal capabilities, we can design and develop oligonucleotides for difficult to treat diseases of scale with larger patient populations,” GSK Chief…

