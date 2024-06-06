J&J’s dealmaker: Plenty of ‘firepower,’ but mostly focused on tuck-in M&A

SAN DIEGO — The head of dealmaking at Johnson & Johnson said that biotech valuations have come back down to more reasonable levels that make it easier to get transactions done, although the company is mostly focused on tuck-ins rather than any huge acquisition.

Nauman Shah, J&J’s global head for business development, spoke to Endpoints News at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization conference in San Diego this week.

“Overall, valuations are generally reasonable,” Shah said, contrasting the pandemic period where biotech share prices surged and it was often hard for companies to find a middle ground on transactions.

Because of J&J’s size and credit rating, it has the ability to make a very large purchase, Shah said. And at a session in San Diego earlier in the week, he cited the company’s “immense firepower” for dealmaking. But he doesn’t see a large deal as likely.

“We don’t see the need to…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks