Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report

Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scientific instrument, microscope and chemical test tube in lab background/iStock, NanoStockk

While historically low U.S. unemployment is contributing to the stability of the nation’s overall labor market, life sciences companies will continue to face challenges in finding top R&D and manufacturing talent in 2024, according to a new report released Wednesday by CBRE.

The annual report describes U.S. life sciences job growth as “sluggish” and blames interest rates—which began rising in 2022—as a culprit, while noting that unemployment in the sector is below 2%, compared to roughly 4% for all professions.

“Employment in the biotechnology R&D and pharmaceutical/medicine manufacturing industries has grown only 0.2% in the 21 months following June 2022,” states the report, which warns that “the forecast for the next year anticipates continued sluggishness, possibly even declines, in life sciences labor…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks