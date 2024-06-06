STAT+: At BIO, signs Congress’ tough stance on China is chilling biotech relationships

SAN DIEGO — U.S. legislation that seeks to restrict American biotechs from working with certain Chinese firms and suppliers is for now just that — a proposal, not a law. But the looming bill’s impact was clearly visible at this year’s meeting of the industry’s largest trade group.

A number of biotech companies in attendance at the meeting of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization told STAT they’re actively looking to strike deals with U.S.-based drug manufacturers rather than companies named in the legislation, even though doing so will be more costly. An executive at a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that “month to month, new business has gone through the roof.”

Meanwhile, some Chinese suppliers not named in the bill are paradoxically drawing increased interest from biotechs — while hearing from some customers worried those manufacturers could be blacklisted in the future.

