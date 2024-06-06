Using Oceanography To Understand Fronts and Cyclones on Jupiter

New research led by Lia Siegelman, a physical oceanographer at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, shows that the roiling storms at the planet Jupiter’s polar regions are powered by processes known to physicists studying Earth’s oceans and atmosphere. The geophysical commonalities spanning the 452 million miles between the two planets could even help facilitate an improved understanding of those processes on Earth.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks