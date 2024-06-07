2024 Kavli Small Equipment Grant Program Awardees

Congratulations to the awardees of the Kavli Small Equipment Grant Program, where Salk Faculty and Research Professors working in neuroscience, and related fields, submitted proposals to receive funds to purchase or build small equipment needed to further their research.

Here is a sumary of the six awardees that were selected:

“Atomic Force Microscope” from Pallav Kosuri, Dmitry Lyumkis and Aga Kendrick

The “Atomic Force Microscope” proposal seeks to elevate our institute’s nanotechnology research capabilities by acquiring a Bruker Dimension FastScan AFM. This state-of-the-art Atomic Force Microscope uses an ultrasharp needle to scan the topography of samples with nanometer resolution. With this instrument it will be possible to image and map the mechanical stiffness of biomolecules, materials, and cells, with minimal sample preparation and in ambient conditions. This instrument will enable projects ranging from structural determination of protein-DNA complexes to measuring the changes in cell stiffness during differentiation and carcinogenesis.

