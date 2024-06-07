Chutes & Ladders—Sanofi research head Frank Nestle says au revoir

Welcome to this week’s Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Gabrielle Masson and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

3 Sanofi leaders, including CSO Frank Nestle, hit the exit

Sanofi

Several Sanofi leaders are scattering, including Frank Nestle, M.D., the French pharma’s global head of research and chief scientific officer.

Frank Nestle, M.D.(LinkedIn)

Nestle, who has nearly eight years with Sanofi under his belt, is heading over to Deerfield Management, where he’ll helm the firm’s therapeutic discovery and development operations. As CEO of Deerfield Discovery and Development (3DC), Nestle will oversee work advancing early-stage therapeutics from scientific discovery to entering the clinic.

Nestle is not the only one departing Sanofi, with Phillip…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks