FDA Raises Concerns About Lilly’s Donanemab Alzheimer’s Candidate Ahead of Adcomm

Pictured: Eli Lilly’s biotechnology center in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto

In a briefing document ahead of Monday’s FDA advisory committee meeting, the agency’s internal reviewers have raised several safety and efficacy questions that the agency has surrounding Eli Lilly’s investigational anti-amyloid antibody donanemab, which the pharma is proposing as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Among the issues of concern, the regulator’s staffers flagged Lilly’s use of the integrated Alzheimer’s Disease Rating Scale (iADRS) as the primary endpoint in its pivotal trial.

Developed by Lilly, the iADRS combines two existing clinical scales for Alzheimer’s—the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog 13) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-instrumental Activities of Daily Living Subscale (ADCS-iADL)—and is designed to be more sensitive to treatment effect in patients with early-stage disease.

However, the FDA’s reviewers noted that the agency did not sign off…

