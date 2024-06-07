Geron wins long-sought drug approval; Califf talks China, GLP-1s at BIO

Today, several brief updates from BioPharma Dive Reporter Gwendolyn Wu, who spent this week attending BIO’s annual meeting in San Diego, as well as notes on Geron, AbbVie and Deerfield Management.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf, speaking on a Wednesday panel, told BIO president John Crowley that he did not want to see the pharmaceutical industry “completely dependent” on China, an issue that’s been in focus as Congress considers legislation targeting certain Chinese companies. “There could be a catastrophic thing like an earthquake or a geopolitical war, so you want to have a distributed supply chain that is resilient in case something goes wrong,” Califf said. — Gwendolyn Wu

In the same conversation, Califf described himself as a “radical advocate” for the GLP-1 drugs the FDA has approved for obesity. But, true to form, he said more should be done in preventive care. “I do have…

