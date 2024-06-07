Google’s parent company Alphabet poaches Eli Lilly CFO; More changes at Exscientia

Anat Ashkenazi

? It’s been nearly a year since Google’s parent company Alphabet announced that its CFO Ruth Porat would move into the newly created role of president and chief investment officer, leaving behind an opening.

Now, the company has found someone to fill in the gap with Eli Lilly’s finance chief Anat Ashkenazi joining the company effective July 31. Ashkenazi was added to Lilly’s ranks in 2001, and since then has worked in roles ranging from strategy, finance and Six Sigma, culminating in her role as SVP, controller and CFO of Lilly Research Laboratories.

In other news, Lilly has brought on Melissa Seymour as EVP of global quality, taking over for Johna Norton who is heading into retirement after a 34-year run with the company. Seymour will officially join the company July 22 and currently…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks