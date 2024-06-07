STAT+: Stephen Quake on the Chan Zuckerberg quest to cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by 2100

SAN DIEGO — Decades ago, as a young physics Ph.D. student, Stephen Quake stumbled into the messy, dazzlingly complicated world of biology — and he’s stayed there ever since.

Quake, a professor of bioengineering and applied physics at Stanford, is a prolific academic whose discoveries have fueled the field of blood-based prenatal testing and the use of microfluidic chips, which allow scientists to quickly analyze DNA, RNA, proteins, and cells. He’s also head of science for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, or CZI, a company Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan founded in 2015 with the expressed intent to help “cure, prevent or manage all diseases by the end of this century.” The organization funds academic research and operates three biohubs in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, each centered on goals such as building cells that can survey the body for signs of disease or deciphering the signals that…

