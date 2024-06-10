Unregulated Sales of a Toxic and Hallucinogenic Mushroom Endanger Public Health

Americans’ interest in a potentially harmful “magic mushroom” is soaring, according to a new study by researchers at the University of California San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science. The scientists suggest that the growing market for Amanita muscaria may be sparked in part by emerging clinical research supporting the safety and efficacy of psilocybin as a treatment for depression.

