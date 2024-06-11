Associate Professor of Literature Brandon Som Wins Pulitzer Prize in Poetry

June 11, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on Associate Professor of Literature Brandon Som Wins Pulitzer Prize in Poetry

Love and respect anchor the words written by Associate Professor of Literature Brandon Som in his latest work, “Tripas: Poems,” which garnered the 2024 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry. Department of Music alumna Mary Kouyoumdjian’s multimedia work “Paper Pianos,” which melds music and audio documentary with first-person stories of refugees, was also named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in Music this year.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks