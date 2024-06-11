Associate Professor of Literature Brandon Som Wins Pulitzer Prize in Poetry

Love and respect anchor the words written by Associate Professor of Literature Brandon Som in his latest work, “Tripas: Poems,” which garnered the 2024 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry. Department of Music alumna Mary Kouyoumdjian’s multimedia work “Paper Pianos,” which melds music and audio documentary with first-person stories of refugees, was also named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in Music this year.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks