Belite Bio Receives Sakigake (Pioneer Drug) Designation of Tinlarebant for Stargardt Disease in Japan

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announces that its lead pipeline, Tinlarebant, has been granted Sakigake Designation by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan (MHLW) for the treatment of STGD1.

