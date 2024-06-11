BIO’s new CEO takes a patriotic pivot to win back Congress, pushing industry to rethink China relationship

SAN DIEGO — Facing an existential moment in how drugs are developed and sold, biotech’s key lobbying group has entrusted a new leader, who is wrapping himself in the US flag to regain a seat at the table on Capitol Hill.

As John Crowley nears 100 days as CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, he has restructured the group with layoffs of 30 staffers, zoomed in on national security, and, most dramatically, championed an organizational about-face in supporting controversial US legislation taking aim at Chinese contractors like WuXi AppTec.

Crowley, a former biotech CEO and Navy veteran who completed multiple tours of duty after 9/11 said in an interview with Endpoints News that he sees the Biosecure Act as a “Sputnik moment” for the US to wake up and regain control of its ability to manufacture medicines. His strategy is a bold bet that backing the bill could open the door…

