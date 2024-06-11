Capricor Therapeutics Announces Positive Type-B Meeting with FDA for CAP-1002 Program for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with an Aim to Expedite BLA Pathway

–FDA Grants Pre-BLA Meeting Request and Rolling BLA Submission after Review of HOPE-2 and HOPE-2 OLE 3-Year Results–

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the successful completion of a Type-B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on next steps for the Biologics License Application (BLA) submission with its lead asset, CAP-1002 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Additionally, Deramiocel has been selected as the proposed International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for CAP-1002 by the World Health Organization.

