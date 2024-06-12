Life science CDMO Agilent cuts over 180+ employees in California 

Agilent Technologies, a life science CDMO and laboratory product developer, is laying off 184 staffers across six locations in California. The company previously said it had restructuring plans this year.

Agilent offers oligonucleotide peptide manufacturing and laboratory management products such as chromatography and mass spectrometry devices. It was spun off from Hewlett-Packard in 1999.

The bulk of the cuts (156 employees) are at the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, CA. The other 28 staffers are spread out from various locations: one in Sacramento, two sites in San Diego, and another two sites in Santa Barbara, according to a WARN notice. The layoffs will be effective in August.

Agilent in December said it plans to cut around 400 workers in the first quarter of 2024, according to an SEC filing. But it is unclear if this month’s cuts are separate…

