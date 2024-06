Emissions of nitrous oxide – a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide or methane – continued unabated between 1980 and 2020, a year when more than 10 million metric tons were released into the atmosphere primarily through farming practices, according to a new report to which researchers from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography contributed.

