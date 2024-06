UC San Diego engineers have developed microscopic robots, known as microrobots, that swim through the lungs to deliver cancer-fighting medication directly to metastatic tumors. This approach has shown promise in mice, where it inhibited the growth and spread of tumors that had metastasized to the lungs, thereby boosting survival rates compared to control treatments.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks