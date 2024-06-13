Scilex Holding Company to Present Poster on ELYXYB® (celecoxib oral solution) at the 66th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society (AHS) to be Held in San Diego, CA on June 13-16, 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or the “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, today announced it will be presenting a poster on ELYXYB® (celecoxib oral solution) at the 66th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society (AHS) to be held in San Diego, CA on June 13-16, 2024.

