Salk Institute mourns the loss of John Adler, friend and former trustee

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute mourns the loss of businessman and philanthropist John Adler, who served on the Institute’s Board of Trustees from 1991 to 2004. He died June 11, 2024, in Greenwich, Connecticut at the age of 96.

Adler generously supported the Salk Institute for decades, donating $6.7 million to launch the Adler Foundation Symposium on Alzheimer’s Disease Endowment, establish the Vi and John Adler Chair for Research on Age-Related Neurodegenerative Disease, and support many other research efforts.

For more than 30 years, the annual Adler Symposium brought together scientists working on different aspects of Alzheimer’s disease to share ideas and build new collaborations.

Professor Rusty Gage, former Salk president, currently holds the Vi and John Adler Chair. His team reprograms skin and other cells…

