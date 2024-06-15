BIO CEO’s patriotic pivot; Step forward for Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug; Pfizer’s gene therapy setback; Foresite’s $900M fund

Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here.

If you haven’t already, do consider signing up for Post-Hoc, our irregular newsletter featuring analysis and insights from the newsroom. This week, senior editor Zach Brennan weighed in on what the Supreme Court ruling on the abortion drug mifepriston means for the FDA’s power — which you can read here.

BIO CEO’s patriotic pivot

As John Crowley nears 100 days as CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, he is wrapping himself in the US flag to regain a seat at the table on Capitol Hill. The push for the industry to rethink its…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks