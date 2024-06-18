How two academic chemists turned San Diego startup Iambic into an AI force

SAN DIEGO — In the first months of their startup’s existence, Tom Miller and Fred Manby sent an invitation to the research chemist and drug industry blogger Derek Lowe to join their scientific advisory board.

Lowe, who publishes on Science’s website with takes on the life sciences world, has gained a reputation for his grounded views on AI, guided by nearly 35 years as a drug chemist. Miller and Manby were building the type of AI-focused biotech at which Lowe has often raised an eyebrow. But the co-founders wanted his perspective, acknowledging their own lack of expertise in drug discovery as two theoretical chemists who just left academia. Lowe was to play the role of “the reality check guy” as the startup, now called Iambic Therapeutics, grew into a real lab, using real AI software and making real drugs.

“It hasn’t always been the most cheerful…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks