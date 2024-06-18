Salk scientist Jesse Dixon named 2024 Pew Biomedical Scholar

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Assistant Professor Jesse Dixon has been named a 2024 Pew Biomedical Scholar by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This honor provides funding to early-career investigators who demonstrate outstanding promise in science toward advancing human health. Dixon and the other 21 awardees will each receive $300,000 over four years to support their research.

“Through his development and use of leading-edge genetic tools, Jesse has already made a major impact on how we study diseases such as cancer,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “His work has the potential to transform diagnostic tools and therapies for many human diseases, and we are glad to see him recognized by The Pew Charitable Trusts for these ongoing contributions.”

Dixon, a physician-scientist, is a member…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks