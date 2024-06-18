Unveiling Telo-seq: A breakthrough in telomere research on aging and cancer

LA JOLLA—Within each of our cells, long strands of DNA are folded into chromosomes and capped with protective structures called telomeres. But telomeres shorten as we age, eventually getting so whittled down that our chromosomes become exposed, and our cells die. However, the specifics of when and how this shortening occurs and whether certain chromosomes are more affected than others have been unclear—until now.

Scientists at the Salk Institute have developed a groundbreaking tool called Telo-seq, designed to revolutionize the study of telomeres in aging and disease. Compared to existing methods, which struggle to sequence whole telomeres and can only measure their average length across all chromosomes,…

