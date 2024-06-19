Executives Share Top Tips for a Successful Career Journey

Pictured: Executive panelists share insights at DIA/Credit: Leslie Sam

Speaking to a full room on day one of the DIA 2024 Global Annual Meeting in San Diego, four seasoned executives shared their advice on how entry- and mid-level professionals can chart their paths to fulfilling, successful careers. BioSpace attended and shares their top tips here.

Build Relationships

Leslie Sam, president of Leslie Sam & Associates, described a pivotal moment during her time at Eli Lilly when she realized that building relationships was critical to success.

“I realized very early on in my career, I can’t do it by myself,” she said.

Keeping her head down and just doing the work was not enough. It was important to get to know people and build relationships that would set her up for long-term success.

Building and maintaining relationships is just as critical as…

