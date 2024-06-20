CBER chief floats rare disease hub to better communicate across centers

June 20, 2024

SAN DIEGO – The FDA’s biologics center director Peter Marks said the agency is considering creating a rare disease hub to better combine the expertise of both its drug and biologics experts.

Speaking during a panel at the Drug Information Association’s annual meeting, Marks made a pitch for the need for a rare disease hub shared between both CBER, the biologics center, and CDER, the drugs center. He said unlike a center of excellence, it would be housed in a single center, and allow the two centers to combine their expertise.

“If we were to take all of these and put them in a center, it would actually be counterproductive,” he said.

He added that rare disease products make up about half of applications reviewed by CDER and about 60% of those reviewed by CBER.

Comparing the hub to the Oncology Center of Excellence, Marks said he’d like to take…
