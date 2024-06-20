Lilly Takes More Legal Actions Over Compounded Tirzepatide, Warns About Counterfeits

Pictured: Eli Lilly’s biotechnology center in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto

Eli Lilly on Thursday announced it has filed additional lawsuits against medical spas, wellness centers and other similar entities, which allegedly have been selling unapproved compounded versions of the pharma’s best-selling GLP-1 receptor agonist tirzepatide.

According to Lilly, the defendants in the lawsuits have misrepresented their products as either Mounjaro or Zepbound—the only two FDA-approved brands for tirzepatide—indicated for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management, respectively. The defendants also refer to these FDA approvals to mislead customers to believe that these compounded products have cleared regulatory scrutiny, Lilly contends.

In addition, the defendants use Lilly’s study data in their advertising which is “deceiving consumers to believe the defendants’ compounded drugs were part of Lilly’s clinical trials,” the pharma alleges.

Lilly also published a lengthy open letter on Thursday,…

