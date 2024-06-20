Salk Institute launches Neuroimmunology Initiative with $20 million gift from NOMIS Foundation

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute will receive $20 million over four years from the NOMIS Foundation to launch a new Neuroimmunology Initiative within the Institute’s NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis. By funding research programs, faculty recruitment, and pilot grants, the generous gift will enable Salk scientists to develop a deep understanding of the crosstalk between the immune and nervous systems and the role it plays in health and disease.

"We are deeply grateful to the NOMIS Foundation for investing in neuroimmunology and in Salk," says Salk President Gerald Joyce.
