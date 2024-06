VYVGART® Hytrulo is the first and only neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker that is delivered as a subcutaneous injection, approved to treat chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) CIDP is the second FDA-approved indication for VYVGART® Hytrulo with ENHANZE® SAN DIEGO,…

