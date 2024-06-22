Eluciderm, Inc. Wins WHS Wound Shark 2024 Innovation Award

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eluciderm, Inc. announced today that it won the Wound Healing Society’s Wound Shark 2024 Innovation Award at the 2024 International Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC 2024). This honor goes to the most innovative company of the year in the wound healing space. The judges awarded the trophy to Eluciderm as recognition for the anticipated market impact of ELU42, a first-of-its-kind, topically administered, small-molecule drug designed to accelerate and enhance the

