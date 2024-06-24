Grail prepares for public debut, and challenges of going independent, after spinoff from Illumina

Grail has burned cash to pioneer an emerging field that screens for multiple cancers in a blood sample. But now the company faces questions about whether it can reshape cancer screening without deep-pocketed parent Illumina.

On Tuesday, Grail’s shares will start full trading as an independent company, after being spun off from Illumina following the $8 billion ill-fated deal that combined the companies in 2021.

“We’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of derisking, and we clearly have an enormous opportunity in front of us,” Grail CEO Bob Ragusa said in an interview with Endpoints News.

Under limited trading that started on Jun 24, investors have valued Grail at roughly $600 million, a steep discount compared to Illumina’s $8 billion acquisition price. Nephron Research analyst Jack Meehan believes it’s even more noteworthy that Grail’s valuation is well below its cash on hand — a so-called negative enterprise value that…

