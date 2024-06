SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Healcisio, a leader in AI and digital healthcare, announces it has received a $1 Million STTR Phase II award from the NIAID to advance the development of its critical care decision support platform and a new AI-powered software suite for…

